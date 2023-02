Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis and Danna McKitrick on Friday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Management & Training Corp. d/b/a St. Louis Job Corps Center and other defendants to Missouri Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Ndonwi Law on behalf of Breeonna Williams. The case is 4:23-cv-00125, Williams v. Management & Training Corp. et al.

Missouri

February 03, 2023, 4:36 PM