New Suit - Securities

Affirm, a point-of-sale microlender which offers installment loans to retail shoppers, and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of failing to inform investors that the company was subject to an increased risk of regulatory inquiry, investigation and enforcement due to consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage and data harvesting inherent in the company's business model. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05300, Williams v. Levchin et al.

Fintech

September 16, 2022, 7:48 PM