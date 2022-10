Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Clyde & Co. on Thursday removed a negligence lawsuit against Korean Air Lines to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Jaroslawicz & Jaros on behalf of Lakeasha Williams, who allegedly suffered burns from spilled tea during a flight. The case is 1:22-cv-09218, Williams v. Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd.

Transportation & Logistics

October 27, 2022, 4:53 PM