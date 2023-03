Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Altria Group, the parent company of tobacco brands Marlboro and Skoal, and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims of injuries from an exploding cigar, was filed by Joseph Chaiken & Associates on behalf of Charles Williams. The case is 2:23-cv-01158, Williams v. John Middleton Company et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 24, 2023, 5:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Charles Williams

defendants

Altria Group, Inc.

Amar Realty Co, Inc.

Gas & Co, LLC

John Middleton Company

Leiga Import Corporation

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims