Who Got The Work

Suzanne B. Merrick of Thomas Thomas & Hafer has entered an appearance for JLF Management LLC, also known as Hotel Saxonburg, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The case was filed April 13 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by the Workers' Rights Law Group on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan, is 2:23-cv-00612, Williams v. Jlf Management, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 30, 2023, 10:32 AM

Harry C. Williams

The Workers' Rights Law Group

Jlf Management, LLC

Thomas Thomas & Hafer

