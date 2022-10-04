New Suit - Copyright

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Latesha Williams, the co-founder of Cards For All People, the parent company of card game Black Card Revoked. The lawsuit names Bobo Jayrah, Zahara Ariel LLC and MTF Partners LLC. The complaint seeks declaratory judgment as to the proper copyright authorship of 'Black Card Revoked.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03561, williams v. Jayrah.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 04, 2022, 3:23 PM