Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Mary L. Jacobson to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Sylvia Williams. The case is 4:23-cv-03250, Williams v. Jacobson.

South Carolina

July 10, 2023, 6:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Sylvia Williams

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Mary L Jacobson

defendant counsels

Wood Smith Henning & Berman

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims