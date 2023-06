Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kaufman & Canoles on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club to Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Mary Ann Kelly Esq. on behalf of a plaintiff claiming severe racial bias and harassment. The case is 3:23-cv-00422, Williams v. Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 28, 2023, 3:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Lesha Williams

defendants

Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kaufman & Canoles

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination