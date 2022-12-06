New Suit - Product Liability

Horizon Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case was brought by Johnson Becker PLLC and Wallace Miller on behalf of Cynthia Williams, who allegedly suffered permanent hearing loss from the defendant's drug Tepezza. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06838, Williams v. Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 06, 2022, 1:02 PM