Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kennedys on Monday removed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Hiscox Insurance Co. Inc. to Florida Middle District Court. The suit seeks to declare that Hiscox breached its commercial general liability policy by not providing its insured, One National Service, with a defense and coverage in an underlying property damage action brought by Somia Williams. The plaintiff is backed by Dickinson & Gibbons. The case is 8:23-cv-01078, Williams v. Hiscox Insurance Company, Inc.

Insurance

May 16, 2023, 6:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Somia Williams

defendants

Hiscox Insurance Company, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kennedys

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute