Attorneys at Greenberg Traurig on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Hackensack Meridian Health and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by the Castellani Law Firm on behalf of a former Hematology/Oncology active service representative, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations for her medical condition. The case is 3:23-cv-02317, Williams v. Hackensack Meridian Health et al.
Health Care
April 27, 2023, 5:22 AM