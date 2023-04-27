Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Greenberg Traurig on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Hackensack Meridian Health and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by the Castellani Law Firm on behalf of a former Hematology/Oncology active service representative, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations for her medical condition. The case is 3:23-cv-02317, Williams v. Hackensack Meridian Health et al.

Health Care

April 27, 2023, 5:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Jamaliah Williams

defendants

Arlette Lowe

Corrine Anderson

Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Hematology Oncology

Nancy Vanderham

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination