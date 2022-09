Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Guardian Mortgage and Sunflower Bank to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by the Foster Group on behalf of Brenique Williams, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting suspected fraudulent loan documents. The case is 2:22-cv-01621, Williams v. Guardian Mortgage et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 23, 2022, 3:03 PM