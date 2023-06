Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Friday Eldredge & Clark on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Greene County, Arkansas, and prosecutor Katherine Calaway to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Sutter & Gillham on behalf of a former K-9 officer who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting workplace safety violations. The case is 4:23-cv-00505, Williams v. Greene County et al.

Government

June 01, 2023, 8:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Trayce Williams

Plaintiffs

Sutter & Gillham, PLLC

defendants

Greene County, Arkansas

Katherine Calaway

defendant counsels

Friday, Eldredge & Clark

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation