Who Got The Work

Honigman partners Michael P. Hindelang and Jad Sheikali have stepped in as defense counsel to Great Expressions Dental Centers in a pending data breach class action. The action, filed June 9 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Shamis & Gentile, arises from a Feb. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of patients. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jonathan J.C. Grey, is 2:23-cv-11386, Williams v. Great Expressions Dental Centers.

Health Care

July 24, 2023, 6:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Jacqueline Williams

Plaintiffs

Shamis & Gentile P.A.

defendants

Great Expressions Dental Centers

defendant counsels

Honigman

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct