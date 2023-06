New Suit - Defamation

Fox News was slapped with a defamation lawsuit Wednesday in Alabama Southern District Court. The suit was brought pro se by an operator of a credit repair business who claims she was erroneously reported as having committed fraud, identity theft and other crimes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00211, Williams v. Fox News Network, LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 07, 2023, 7:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Wendy Williams

defendants

Fox News Network, LLC

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation