New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Ford Motor Co. was slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit alleges that Ford falsely advertised the fuel economy and emissions levels of its 'Super Duty' trucks with 6.7 liter Power Stroke diesel engines. The lawsuit was brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP; McGowan, Hood, Felder & Phillips and the Miller Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-12957, Williams v. Ford Motor Company.