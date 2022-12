New Suit - Employment

Foot Locker d/b/a Champs U.S. was sued Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff claiming racial and gender bias, as well as retaliation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06841, Williams v. Foot Locker Retail, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 06, 2022, 3:10 PM