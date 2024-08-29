Who Got The Work

Abbye E. Alexander and Edwin Cruz of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck have entered appearances for Florida Pop LLC in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed July 15 in Florida Southern District Court by the Gallardo Law Office on behalf of a shift manager who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining about disparate treatment based on his diabetic and other related medical issues. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, is 0:24-cv-61240, Williams v. Florida Pop, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 29, 2024, 9:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Frank Williams

Plaintiffs

Gallardo Law Office

Defendants

Florida Pop, LLC

defendant counsels

Kaufman Dolowich Voluck

Nature of Claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA