New Suit - Consumer

FleetCor Technologies, a financial tech provider, was sued Friday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged fraudulent transfers. The lawsuit was filed by Skaar & Feagle on behalf of an account holder who claims that the defendant is obligated to credit his account for stolen funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01950, Williams v. Fleetcor Technologies, Inc.

Fintech

April 29, 2023, 4:03 PM

Plaintiffs

James Williams

Plaintiffs

Skaar & Feagle, Llp -Woodstock

Skaar And Feagle

defendants

Fleetcor Technologies, Inc.

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws