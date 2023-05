Who Got The Work

Amanda M. Browder of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Fidelity National Title Agency in a pending lawsuit over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination. The action was filed April 4 in Arizona District Court by the Jacobson Law Firm on behalf of Samantha Williams. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps, is 4:23-cv-00159, Williams v. Fidelity National Title Agency Incorporated.

Insurance

May 19, 2023, 10:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Samantha Williams

Plaintiffs

Jacobson Law Firm

defendants

Fidelity National Title Agency Incorporated

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination