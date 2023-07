Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Zimmer Biomet Holdings and Encore Medical to North Carolina Western District Court. The complaint, concerning Biomet's 'cobalt bone cement,' was filed by Lanier Law Group on behalf of Beverly Williams. The case is 3:23-cv-00404, Williams v. Encore Medical, L.P. et al.

Health Care

July 06, 2023, 3:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Beverly Williams

Plaintiffs

Lanier Law Geoup, PA

defendants

Biomet, Inc.

Encore Medical, L.P.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims