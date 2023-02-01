Who Got The Work

Dinsmore & Shohl partner Govinda M. Davis has entered an appearance for Mailk Dupri Morris and Swag Rag LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 6 in New York Eastern District Court by Gottesman Legal on behalf of Maurice Williams, accuses the defendants of using the 'Swagg Rags' mark in the marketing of its swimsuit line. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, is 2:23-cv-00104, Williams v. Dupri Morris et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 01, 2023, 7:07 AM