Removed To Federal Court

Dollar General on Friday removed a consumer class action arising from a rodent infestation at a Bessemer, Alabama-based distribution center to Alabama Middle District Court. The suit accuses Dollar General of knowing about the infestation since late 2021, yet failing to inform consumers until Aug. 2022 in order to continue to profit. The court action was filed by Pittman, Dutton, Hellums, Bradley & Mann; Methvin, Terrell, Yancey, Stephens & Miller; and attorney Eric Colley. Dollar General is represented by Maynard, Cooper & Gale. The case is 2:22-cv-00656, Williams v. Dollar General Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 11, 2022, 5:07 PM