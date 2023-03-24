Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against DexCom, a developer of continuous glucose monitoring systems, to California Southern District Court. The complaint, alleging the plaintiff suffered serious injuries and required hospitalization after DexCom's G6 System wearable patch sensor failed to alert her of a dangerously low blood glucose level, was filed by Tosi Law LLP on behalf of Latonya Williams. The case is 3:23-cv-00530, Williams v. Dexcom, Inc.
Health Care
March 24, 2023, 6:00 PM