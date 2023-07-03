Who Got The Work

Alex S. Drummond and Bailey Green of Seyfarth Shaw have entered appearances for Coyote Logistics in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The case was filed May 16 in Georgia Northern District Court by Bergmar Law on behalf of a former dispatcher who claims he was unlawfully terminated after seeking a medical accommodation for complications following COVID-19. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg, is 1:23-cv-02201, Williams v. Coyote Logistics, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

July 03, 2023, 4:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Mikel Williams

Plaintiffs

Bergmar Law LLC

defendants

Coyote Logistics, LLC

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA