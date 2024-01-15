McAfee & Taft shareholder Jacob S. Crawford has entered an appearance for Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Dec. 1 in Oklahoma Northern District Court by the Center for Employment Law on behalf of a SNAP outreach manager who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after complaining to the chief administrative officer about disparate treatment based on race. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine D. Little, is 4:23-cv-00522, Williams v. Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Inc.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
January 15, 2024, 9:49 AM