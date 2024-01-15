Who Got The Work

McAfee & Taft shareholder Jacob S. Crawford has entered an appearance for Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Dec. 1 in Oklahoma Northern District Court by the Center for Employment Law on behalf of a SNAP outreach manager who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after complaining to the chief administrative officer about disparate treatment based on race. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine D. Little, is 4:23-cv-00522, Williams v. Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Inc.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

January 15, 2024, 9:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Juddie Williams

Plaintiffs

Center For Employment Law

defendants

Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Inc.

defendant counsels

McAfee & Taft

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination