New Suit - Employment

Comcast was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in Maryland District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Michael Glass Law Firm on behalf of a sales representative who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after voicing his concerns about upper management not allowing him and other sales reps to solicit business in African American areas of Baltimore City. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00967, williams v. Comcast Cable Communcations Management LLC.

Telecommunications

April 11, 2023, 4:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Anthony williams

Plaintiffs

The Michael Glass Law Firm

defendants

Comcast Cable Communcations Management LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination