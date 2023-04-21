Removed To Federal Court

The U.S. Attorney's Office and counsel at Quintairos Prieto Wood & Boyer on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against members of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and Wellpath LLC to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was filed by Sam Aguiar Injury Lawyers on behalf of the estate of inmate Barry Williams Sr., who died from a drug overdose in the defendants' custody. According to the complaint, LMDC is overpopulated, understaffed and unsafe, and certain LMDC personnel are complicit in trafficking drugs among inmates. The case is 3:23-cv-00202, Williams v. Clark et al.

April 21, 2023, 6:11 PM

Qu'ran Williams

Sam Aguiar Injury Lawyers, PLLC

Cindy Rogier

Cody Gammon

Dalana Martin-Haley

Dwayne Clark

Dylan Adams

Eric Troutman

Erick Delgado-Rodriguez

Heather Schmitt

Kenneth Mayberry

Lexus Coleman

Martin Baker

Maya Kemp

Michael Livingston

Sharell Shardon

Steve Durham

Unknown Defendants

Wellpath, LLC

Jefferson County Attorney Office

Jefferson County Attorney'S Office

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation