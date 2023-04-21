The U.S. Attorney's Office and counsel at Quintairos Prieto Wood & Boyer on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against members of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and Wellpath LLC to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was filed by Sam Aguiar Injury Lawyers on behalf of the estate of inmate Barry Williams Sr., who died from a drug overdose in the defendants' custody. According to the complaint, LMDC is overpopulated, understaffed and unsafe, and certain LMDC personnel are complicit in trafficking drugs among inmates. The case is 3:23-cv-00202, Williams v. Clark et al.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
April 21, 2023, 6:11 PM