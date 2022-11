Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dinsmore & Shohl and Michael Best & Friedrich on Thursday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against CJ Logistics to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Spitz, The Employee's Law Firm on behalf of Dorian Williams. The case is 3:22-cv-02034, Williams v. CJ Logistics America LLC.

Ohio

November 10, 2022, 6:36 PM