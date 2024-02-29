Who Got The Work

Willkie Farr & Gallagher partner Tariq Mundiya has entered an appearance for Caption GP, Caption Management and other defendants in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 12 in New York Southern District Court by Squitieri & Fearon on behalf of Tara Williams, accuses the defendants of engaging in 'short-swing' insider trading and seeks disgorgement of their profits. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., is 1:24-cv-01018, Williams v. Caption Management LLC et al.

February 29, 2024, 8:13 AM

Tara Williams

Squitieri & Fearon

Caption GP, LLC

Caption Management LLC

Caption Partners II LP

Jason Strasser

William Cooper, III

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

