Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a wrongful termination lawsuit against supply chain company Capstone Logistics, management software platform Openforce and Jeff Rickabaugh to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Hammoud, Dakhlallah & Associates on behalf of a former delivery driver who claims that the defendants improperly deducted wages from his paychecks for alleged missing deliveries despite photographic evidence that the plaintiff had successfully made the deliveries. According to the suit, the defendants terminated the plaintiff for reporting the improper deductions. The case is 2:23-cv-11284, Williams v. Capstone Logistics, LLC, Contractor Management Services, LLC d/b/a Openforce, Jeff Rickabaugh.

Transportation & Logistics

May 31, 2023, 4:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Tyree Williams

defendants

Capstone Logistics, LLC, Contractor Management Services, LLC d/b/a Openforce, Jeff Rickabaugh

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations