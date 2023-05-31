Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a wrongful termination lawsuit against supply chain company Capstone Logistics, management software platform Openforce and Jeff Rickabaugh to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Hammoud, Dakhlallah & Associates on behalf of a former delivery driver who claims that the defendants improperly deducted wages from his paychecks for alleged missing deliveries despite photographic evidence that the plaintiff had successfully made the deliveries. According to the suit, the defendants terminated the plaintiff for reporting the improper deductions. The case is 2:23-cv-11284, Williams v. Capstone Logistics, LLC, Contractor Management Services, LLC d/b/a Openforce, Jeff Rickabaugh.
Transportation & Logistics
May 31, 2023, 4:19 PM