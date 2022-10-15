Removed To Federal Court

Bristol-Myers Squibb on Friday removed an employee class action over the company's COVID-19 vaccination policies to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Zemel Law and the Fuller Law Firm, claims that the drugmaker wrongfully denied employees' requests for religious accommodation or exemption from the vaccine mandate. Bristol-Myers Squibb is represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. The case is 2:22-cv-06097, Williams v. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 15, 2022, 10:20 AM