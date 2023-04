Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Briggs Law Office on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Bloomin' Brands subsidiary Bonefish Grill to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Anthony J. Leonard on behalf of Eloise Williams. The case is 1:23-cv-02243, Williams v. Bonefish Grill, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 21, 2023, 4:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Eloise Williams

defendants

Bloomin Brands, Inc.

Bonefish Grill, LLC

defendant counsels

Briggs Law Office, LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims