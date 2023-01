New Suit - Employment

BNSF Railway was sued Monday in Texas Southern District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Ahad Khan Law on behalf of a former locomotive engineer who claims that he was subjected to more severe discipline in connection with a vehicle collision than that received by non-Black employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00151, Williams v. BNSF Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

January 16, 2023, 9:05 PM