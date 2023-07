Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at King & Spalding on Monday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Bentley Motors to California Central District Court. The suit is part of a wave of cases brought by the Law Office of Robert L. Starr accusing automakers of failing to provide sufficient warranty coverage for certain automobile components in accordance with California law. The case is 2:23-cv-05297, Williams v. Bentley Motors Inc.

Automotive

July 03, 2023, 8:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Michelle Williams

defendants

Bentley Motors, Inc.

defendant counsels

King & Spalding

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract