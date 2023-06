New Suit - Real Property

Bank of America and Freedom Mortgage Corp. were hit with a lawsuit alleging fraudulent transfer Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was brought pro se by James R. Williams Jr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00374, Williams v. Bank of America et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 08, 2023, 5:48 PM

Plaintiffs

James R. Williams, Jr.

defendants

Bank of America

Freedom Mortgage Corp.

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property