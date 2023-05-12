Who Got The Work

David A. Campbell, Donald G. Slezak and Arthur Kostendt of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered appearances for Windsor Laurelwood in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed pro se on March 28 in Ohio Northern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles Esque Fleming, is 1:23-cv-00649, Williams v. Ashtabula Municipal Court et al.

Ohio

May 12, 2023, 7:10 AM

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation