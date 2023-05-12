Who Got The Work
David A. Campbell, Donald G. Slezak and Arthur Kostendt of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered appearances for Windsor Laurelwood in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed pro se on March 28 in Ohio Northern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles Esque Fleming, is 1:23-cv-00649, Williams v. Ashtabula Municipal Court et al.
Ohio
May 12, 2023, 7:10 AM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Anthony Ray Williams
- Ashtabula County Public Defender
- Ashtabula Municipal Court
- Ashtabula Police Department
- Billi Anne Williams
- Forensic Center of Northeast Ohio
- Laura Jay Covey
- Laurelwood Mental Hospital
- Sean Fox Mansfield Williams
- Signature Health
- Signature Health Inc.
- Virginia Berrett
- Windsor Laurelwood
defendant counsels
- Mansour Gavin
- Office Of The Prosecuting Attorney
- Koehler Fitzgerald
- John B. Juhasz, Jr.
- Krewson Law - Avon Lake
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith
nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation