Who Got The Work

David A. Campbell, Donald G. Slezak and Arthur Kostendt of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered appearances for Windsor Laurelwood in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed pro se on March 28 in Ohio Northern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles Esque Fleming, is 1:23-cv-00649, Williams v. Ashtabula Municipal Court et al.

Ohio

May 12, 2023, 7:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Russell A. Williams

defendants

Anthony Ray Williams

Ashtabula County Public Defender

Ashtabula Municipal Court

Ashtabula Police Department

Billi Anne Williams

Forensic Center of Northeast Ohio

Laura Jay Covey

Laurelwood Mental Hospital

Sean Fox Mansfield Williams

Signature Health

Signature Health Inc.

Virginia Berrett

Windsor Laurelwood

defendant counsels

Mansour Gavin

Office Of The Prosecuting Attorney

Koehler Fitzgerald

John B. Juhasz, Jr.

Krewson Law - Avon Lake

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation