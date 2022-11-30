Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale on Wednesday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment contract against Ascension Medical Group to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Alan C. Olson & Associates on behalf of Dr. O'Rell R. Williams, former vice president of medical affairs for Ascension, who alleges that he was denied his severance pay. The case is 2:22-cv-01422, Williams v. Ascension Medical Group-Southeast Wisconsin Inc.

Health Care

November 30, 2022, 3:59 PM