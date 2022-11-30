New Suit

Aramark, a provider of food, facilities and uniform services, was slapped with a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit was brought pro se by an inmate at Blackburn Correctional Complex who had been assigned to work in the prison's kitchen. The plaintiff asserts that he was sexually assaulted by an Aramark employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00313, Williams v. Aramark Corporation et al.

Business Services

November 30, 2022, 3:22 PM