Aramark, a provider of food, facilities and uniform services, and Kendall White on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against to California Eastern District Court. The suit filed by Lipeles Law Group on behalf of a former cashier who claims that he was terminated for taking medical leave. Attorneys at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. The case is 1:23-cv-01082, Williams v. Aramark Campus LLC, et al.

July 20, 2023, 2:57 PM

Armand Williams

Lipeles Law Group Apc

Lipeles Law Group, Apc

Aramark Campus LLC

Kendall White

Grace E. Johnson

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination