Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Southern Home Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was brought by the Berniard Law Firm on behalf of Joshua Williams. The case is 2:22-cv-04021, Williams v. American Southern Home Insurance Co.

Insurance

October 19, 2022, 6:09 PM