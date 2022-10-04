New Suit

Three subsidiaries of Assurant, a global risk management services company based in New York City, were hit with a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, for claims connected to Hurricanes Delta, Zeta and Ida, was filed by McClenny Moseley & Associates on behalf of Elizabeth Williams. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03645, Williams v. American Security Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 04, 2022, 8:53 PM