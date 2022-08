New Suit

American Security Insurance Company, an Assurant subsidiary, was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Louisiana Western District Court. The lawsuit, which pertains to property damage arising from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, was brought by Badon Law Firm and Galindo Law Firm on behalf of Shawn Williams. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-04996, Williams v. American Security Insurance Company.

August 26, 2022, 6:47 PM