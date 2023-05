New Suit - Personal Injury

American Airlines Group was hit with a personal injury lawsuit in the District of Columbia District Court on Tuesday. The complaint was brought by Bond Law on behalf of Njeri Williams, who alleges that a flight attendant fell on top of him during an altercation with a passenger. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01474, Williams v. American Airlines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 23, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Njeri Williams

Plaintiffs

Bond Law Firm, PLLC

defendants

American Airlines, Inc.

Jane Doe

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims