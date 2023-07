Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Akerman on Tuesday removed a lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution against Allstate to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Jackman Law on behalf of a chiropractor who was targeted in an underlying case alleging fraud. The case is 2:23-cv-05813, Williams v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 18, 2023, 7:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Lawrence Williams

defendants

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company

Allstate Indemnity Company

Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Akerman

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute