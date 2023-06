Removed To Federal Court - Employment

Advance Alarms Inc. removed an employment lawsuit Thursday to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Frasier Frasier & Hickman on behalf of a former employee. Advance Alarms is represented by Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson. The case is 4:23-cv-00265, Williams v. Advance Alarms, Inc.

Business Services

June 29, 2023, 4:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrew G Williams

Plaintiffs

Frasier Frasier & Hickman

defendants

Advance Alarms, Inc.

defendant counsels

Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract