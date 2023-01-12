New Suit - Employment

Aclara Smart Grid Solutions LLC, a subsidiary of Hubbell Inc., was sued Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court case was filed by the Filippatos Law Firm on behalf of Deyshan Williams, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated by the defendant after contracting long-haul COVID. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00264, Williams v. Aclara Smart Grid Solutions, LLC et al.

Energy

January 12, 2023, 7:52 PM