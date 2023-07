Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Avis Budget to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Lipeles Law Group on behalf of a former service agent who allegedly broke his wrist when it was accidentally hit by a coworker while they were walking across a parking lot at work. The case is 2:23-cv-01418, Williams v. AB Car Rental Services Inc.

Automotive

July 17, 2023, 8:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Curtis Lemann Williams, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Lipeles Law Group Apc

defendants

AB Car Rental Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination