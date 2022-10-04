New Suit - Patent

Williams-Sonoma, through its brand West Elm, sued Lumisource Monday in Illinois Northern District Court over patent infringement claims. The court action, filed by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and McAndrews, Held & Malloy, contends that Lumisource knowingly sells its 'Metro Chair' that is allegedly an unauthorized copy of West Elm's 'Orb Chair.' Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05414, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. v. Lumisource, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 04, 2022, 4:02 AM