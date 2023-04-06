Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Goldberg Segalla on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Ryder System, a supplier of transportation and supply chain management products, and Single Source Plus Laundry Solutions to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, alleging the plaintiff was injured by the liftgate of a Ryder delivery truck as the result of negligence on Ryder's part, was filed by Swartz Culleton PC on behalf of Kevin Williams Jr. The case is 2:23-cv-01333, Williams, Jr. v. Ryder Truck Rental, Inc et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 06, 2023, 5:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Williams, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Swartz Culleton PC

defendants

Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder Truck Rental, Inc

John Doe(S) 1-5

Single Source Plus Laundry Solutions

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims